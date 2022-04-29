HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.84 on Friday. 3,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. HH&L Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $509.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
