Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and $94,375.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,912.98 or 0.07374335 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.