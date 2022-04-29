High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 3,906 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after purchasing an additional 945,322 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at $55,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after purchasing an additional 654,455 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

STT traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.84. 2,479,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

