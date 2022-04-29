High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 435,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,326. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

