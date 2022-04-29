High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM traded up $15.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $458.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,648. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.41.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.