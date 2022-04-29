High Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,176 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $132.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

