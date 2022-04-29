High Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 36,490 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE HL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,872,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128,638. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

