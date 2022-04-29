High Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.