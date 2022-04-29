HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Given New $38.75 Price Target at Roth Capital

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

HPK traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,838. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

