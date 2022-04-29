Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Hilltop worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 950.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTH traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 3,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,383. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

