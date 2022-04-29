HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

