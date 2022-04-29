HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of HMNF opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $25.98.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HMN Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HMN Financial by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMN Financial (Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.