HollyGold 1-Day Volume Tops $109,254.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $713,963.24 and approximately $109,254.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.53 or 0.07276369 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055903 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HollyGold Profile

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

