Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hologic by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,987. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.