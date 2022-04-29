Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Citigroup

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.78.

Hologic stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 11,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

