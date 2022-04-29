Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Hologic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67 to $0.72 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.45 to $5.65 EPS.

HOLX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,882. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

