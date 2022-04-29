Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.