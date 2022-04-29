Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Up 164.5% in April

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,200 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the March 31st total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,872.0 days.

HMCBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Shares of HMCBF stock remained flat at $$25.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

