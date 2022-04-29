Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, FIX dropped their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.59. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

