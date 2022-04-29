Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.70

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (HHILY)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hopewell Highway Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.