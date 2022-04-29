hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HPTO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.97. hopTo has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
hopTo Company Profile (Get Rating)
