hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Short Interest Update

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPTO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.97. hopTo has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

