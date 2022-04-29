Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HBNC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.07. 262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,950. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $787.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

