Horizon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $113,072.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $113,072.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.64 or 0.07367872 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.