Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.43.
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
