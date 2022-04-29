Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $92.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.43.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

