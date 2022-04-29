Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.69% from the company’s previous close.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,987. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

