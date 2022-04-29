HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of HubSpot worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $10.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,279. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.96 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.11 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

