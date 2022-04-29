HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $410.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $712.75.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $398.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $367.11 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.61 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

