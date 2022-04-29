Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $512.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $487.41.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $458.99 on Thursday. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.99.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.