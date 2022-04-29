Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.41.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

