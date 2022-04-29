Hush Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $976.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00330989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00077300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00079697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006323 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

