Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Update

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 429,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,820. The company has a market cap of $292.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05. Huttig Building Products has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.