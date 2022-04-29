HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.15. HUYA shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 7,464 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Get HUYA alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $999.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.