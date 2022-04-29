HYCON Trading Down 28.3% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $450,816.99 and approximately $34,705.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 149.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043042 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.