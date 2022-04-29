Hyman Charles D Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,654,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,879,600. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

