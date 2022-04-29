Hyman Charles D Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in HEICO were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.99 on Friday, hitting $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 370,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,999. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.46.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. HEICO’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

