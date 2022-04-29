Hyman Charles D Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.99. 460,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $170.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

