Hyman Charles D Has $40.23 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $40,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.29. 636,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,651. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

