Hyman Charles D Has $6.26 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,731,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,178. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.36 and a one year high of $189.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

