Hyman Charles D Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,081,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

