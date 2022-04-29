Hyman Charles D Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 15,689,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,793,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

