Hyman Charles D Purchases 242 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. FRP comprises approximately 3.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hyman Charles D owned about 10.11% of FRP worth $55,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FRP by 571.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $85,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRPH traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 7,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $533.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.