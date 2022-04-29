Hyman Charles D Sells 600 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after acquiring an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 366,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,191. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

