Hyman Charles D Sells 6,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hyman Charles D reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 9,041,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,697. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

