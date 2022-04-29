Hyve Market Capitalization Achieves $3.04 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $249,170.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.