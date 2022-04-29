ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. ICON Public updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55 to $11.95 EPS.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.05. 26,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,166. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.14. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $204.80 and a 12 month high of $313.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

