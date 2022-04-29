ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ICUI stock opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.92. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

