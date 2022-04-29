IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of IDEX worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of IEX traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,709. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

