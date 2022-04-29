IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $35.33

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.33, but opened at $30.75. IES shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 795 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $583.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IES by 232.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 255.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

