Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $421.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $430.10.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $303.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.12. Illumina has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $526.00.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
