Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 7.7%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.75. 3,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

IMGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $827,960 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $22,524,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

